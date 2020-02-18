E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Will Ed Sheeran win big at this year's Brit Awards?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 February 2020

Ed Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will have to stave off serious competition if he is to win his seventh Brit Award this evening.

The Framlingham singer is among those nominated for the awards which recognise the best of British talent in the music industry.

Ed is up for one of the biggest gongs of the evening, best song, along with collaborator Justin Bieber for the song "I Don't Care".

The song was immensely successful spending eight weeks at number 1 in the charts and was among Ed's set list for the four gigs he played at Chantry Park in Ipswich last summer.

Sheeran already has six Brit Awards to his name including two Global Success awards and two Best Male Solo Artist nods.

However, he has never won the single of the year award despite being nominated for it four times previously.

Ed will face tough competition in the category as he faces top nominated acts Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave, who lead the overall nominations having been shortlisted in four categories each.

Sheeran will find out this evening if he has won with the awards show being hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall at the O2 Arena in London.

