Ed Sheeran posts emotional apology as he is forced to cancel gig at the 11th hour

PUBLISHED: 07:38 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 19 April 2019

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel his Hong Kong show after a freak lightning storm. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel his Hong Kong show after a freak lightning storm. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has taken to social media to apologise to fans after he was forced to cancel a date on his World Tour which will end with four huge shows in Ipswich.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed after showing up to the Suffolk superstar's second night in Hong Kong yesterday, April 18 only to be told that a huge lightning storm meant organisers were forced to cancel the concert.

•Everything we know so far about Ed Sheeran's Ipswich concerts so far

In an emotional post on Instagram, Sheeran apologised to fans saying “this had nothing to do with me”.

He said: “I'm here, all the crew are here, we have set up, sound checked and we were ready to go and then they told us there was a lightning storm and that we could wait it out so we would get to go on stage.

“Now they have just pulled the show, it's nothing to do with me so I'm so sorry that people have come out and waited in the rain and got wet for a no show.”

Sheeran has already performed in Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo as part of the Asian leg of his 51-date tour which is yet to see him visit Europe.

He will arrive in Ipswich on August 23 to perform four huge shows at Chantry Park supported by current number one artist Lewis Capaldi.

Thousands will descend on the Suffolk town over the August bank holiday weekend which will see Sheeran perform on August 23, 24, 25 and 26 at the 40,000 capacity venue.

During the post, Sheeran did reassure fans that there would “obviously be refunds” for the cancelled show, putting to bed concerns of some UK fans if the same situation arises in Ipswich.

'An apology would be nice' - Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

'An apology would be nice' - Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It's the Friday pub quiz - week 15

Will this week's quiz give you a happy Easter? Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Special educational needs service underfunded by £2.1m from central government, union says

Jack Abbott said the funding shortfall in special educational needs from central government was having

Can you help find this missing man from Melton?

David Jenkins has been missing since he failed to turn up to work on Thursday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A12 re-opens after three-car crash causes traffic chaos

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'I might just give one or two a chance... but I'll pick a team to win' - Lambert's plan as life after relegation begins

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
