Ed Sheeran posts emotional apology as he is forced to cancel gig at the 11th hour

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel his Hong Kong show after a freak lightning storm. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has taken to social media to apologise to fans after he was forced to cancel a date on his World Tour which will end with four huge shows in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed after showing up to the Suffolk superstar's second night in Hong Kong yesterday, April 18 only to be told that a huge lightning storm meant organisers were forced to cancel the concert.

•Everything we know so far about Ed Sheeran's Ipswich concerts so far

In an emotional post on Instagram, Sheeran apologised to fans saying “this had nothing to do with me”.

He said: “I'm here, all the crew are here, we have set up, sound checked and we were ready to go and then they told us there was a lightning storm and that we could wait it out so we would get to go on stage.

“Now they have just pulled the show, it's nothing to do with me so I'm so sorry that people have come out and waited in the rain and got wet for a no show.”

Sheeran has already performed in Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo as part of the Asian leg of his 51-date tour which is yet to see him visit Europe.

He will arrive in Ipswich on August 23 to perform four huge shows at Chantry Park supported by current number one artist Lewis Capaldi.

Thousands will descend on the Suffolk town over the August bank holiday weekend which will see Sheeran perform on August 23, 24, 25 and 26 at the 40,000 capacity venue.

During the post, Sheeran did reassure fans that there would “obviously be refunds” for the cancelled show, putting to bed concerns of some UK fans if the same situation arises in Ipswich.