Former carpet showroom to become EACH charity shop

PUBLISHED: 12:40 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 14 November 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) is set to open a new charity shop in Woodbridge.

Ed Sheeran is an ambassador for EACH after supporting the charity over many years. Picture: EACHEd Sheeran is an ambassador for EACH after supporting the charity over many years. Picture: EACH

The charity, which is backed by celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Griff Rhys Jones, will take over a former carpet showroom store in Hamblin Road.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the region and support their families.

Its patron is the Duchess of Cambridge and Ed Sheeran has been their official ambassador since 2014 after lending his support over the years.

The new East Anglia's Children Hospice shop will be taking over the Woodbridge Carper Co. shop. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe new East Anglia's Children Hospice shop will be taking over the Woodbridge Carper Co. shop. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sarah Throssell, EACH shop acquisition manager, said: "We're delighted plans are now well under way to bring our retail offering to Woodbridge.

"The signs will soon be up and we hope to see many faces from the community coming through the doors."

The charity will gladly receive clothing, toys, jewellery, electrical items and more and will open on Thursday, December 12.

