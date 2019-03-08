Former carpet showroom to become EACH charity shop
PUBLISHED: 12:40 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 14 November 2019
East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) is set to open a new charity shop in Woodbridge.
The charity, which is backed by celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Griff Rhys Jones, will take over a former carpet showroom store in Hamblin Road.
EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the region and support their families.
Its patron is the Duchess of Cambridge and Ed Sheeran has been their official ambassador since 2014 after lending his support over the years.
Sarah Throssell, EACH shop acquisition manager, said: "We're delighted plans are now well under way to bring our retail offering to Woodbridge.
"The signs will soon be up and we hope to see many faces from the community coming through the doors."
The charity will gladly receive clothing, toys, jewellery, electrical items and more and will open on Thursday, December 12.