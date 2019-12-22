WATCH: Ed Sheeran reveals date of when he secretly married Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

Suffolk popstar Ed Sheeran has appeared to confirm the date of his wedding to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a newly-released music video.

The Shape of You singer, who grew up in Framlingham, posted his video for Put It All On Me, featuring Ella Mai, on Instagram at the weekend.

The video, part of his No.6 Collaborations Project, shows a series of couples from around the world - each with their own story about their relationship.

Towards the end of the video, the footage cuts to Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn dancing, laughing and sharing a kiss whilist in the kitchen.

Words describing their love story are shown as they play around.

"Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard," the message says.

"They made out at the castle on the hill.

"A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks.

"They married in January 2019."

The Castle on the Hill singer, who delighted Suffolk fans this year with four sell-out gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park, has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn, a childhood friend who he attended school with.

In 2018, he announced that the pair were engaged.

It was believed the pair had married in 2019 but they did not share further details, although Sheeran referred to his "wife" in a YouTube video about No.6 Collaborations Project.