Sweet shop creates the ‘perfect’ treat in the shape of singer Ed

Ingrid Simpson of Simpsons chocolate shop is selling Ed Sheeran chocolate coins Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

It might be hard for fans to ‘divide’ a new chocolate coin featuring the face of singer Ed Sheeran.

The Framlingham singer has been immortalised in the ‘Ed-ible’ treat being sold in a sweet shop in the town.

Simpson’s Sweets and Milkshakes have recently begun stocking the milk chocolate treats of the town’s famous son.

“I had thought about if for a while,” said Ingrid Simpson, the shop’s owner.

In order to use the singer’s likeness the shop had to seek authority from Universal Music, Ed’s record company.

“I sought permission to do it and I went from there,” said Mrs Simpson.

Once she had permission from the company it became all about crafting the ‘perfect’ design.

It took a few tries to find the right picture of the singer to use, before it was turned into a sketch for the coin.

“A girl locally drew the image of Ed for me,” said Mrs Simpson.

The finished coin is around 10cm in diameter, making it larger than the average chocolate coin.

One side of the coin features the singer’s face while the other features the play on words ‘Ed-ible’.

Rather than go for a traditional gold foil, the shop requested that a bronze colour be used instead to envelop the coins in order to give a nod to the singer’s famous red hair.

Mrs Simpson had hoped to the chocolate’s in her shop a lot earlier this year but just as they were about to be created work halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I ordered them in January but because of the coronavirus it’s taken until now to be done,” said Mrs Simpson.

“They have arrived just in time for Christmas.

“We are really pleased with them. I have just ordered a second lot.”

For now the coins are only available in the shop but Mrs Simpson hopes to be able to start sending them soon for fans of the singer to enjoy.

“Hopefully in the new year I will be able to ship them out,” said Mrs Simpson.

Despite only recently having arrived in the shop, the coins are already proving popular.

“I have sold 18 this morning,” said Mrs Simpson.

The coins are £3.99 each with 25% of the profits going to the St Elizabeth Hospice.

