Ed Sheeran donates 300 items of clothing to charity shop

The clothes from the Suffolk popstar have been donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice store in Framlingham.

To get a big donation of clothes would be a nice surprise for any charity shop, whoever it came from.

However one Framlingham store certainly got more than it bargained for - when a giveaway of 300 items came from none other than home-grown popstar Ed Sheeran.

The musician, who lives near the town and grew up in the county, is preparing for his eagerly anticipated homecoming concerts in Ipswich over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Perfect singer is performing four gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park.

And ahead of the concert 300 items of his clothing have been donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in his Framlingham hometown.

The store plans to auction the items in December in a bid to raise vital funds for the charity.

However manager Rachail Pollard said some of the items have been put some of the items on display in the Market Hill store.

They include items of sports clothing emblazoned with the star's name, along with denim jacket and even a signed surfboard.