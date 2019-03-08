E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ed Sheeran donates 300 items of clothing to charity shop

PUBLISHED: 00:40 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 00:40 14 August 2019

Ed Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARD

Ed Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARD

Archant

The clothes from the Suffolk popstar have been donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice store in Framlingham.

Ed Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARDEd Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARD

To get a big donation of clothes would be a nice surprise for any charity shop, whoever it came from.

However one Framlingham store certainly got more than it bargained for - when a giveaway of 300 items came from none other than home-grown popstar Ed Sheeran.

The musician, who lives near the town and grew up in the county, is preparing for his eagerly anticipated homecoming concerts in Ipswich over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

The Perfect singer is performing four gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park.

MORE: Could you be a steward at Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs?

And ahead of the concert 300 items of his clothing have been donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in his Framlingham hometown.

The store plans to auction the items in December in a bid to raise vital funds for the charity.

However manager Rachail Pollard said some of the items have been put some of the items on display in the Market Hill store.

They include items of sports clothing emblazoned with the star's name, along with denim jacket and even a signed surfboard.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk families told they will only learn about school transport after term starts

Emma Bishton warned families were facing uncertainty over their children's school buses. Picture: Emma Bishton

Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Suffolk police are trying to trace Hollesley Bay Prison absconder Patrick Cassidy, who has links to Watford Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family and colleagues of motorcyclist Paul Siely pay tribute

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ed Sheeran donates 300 items of clothing to charity shop

Ed Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists