'We would be delighted': Hopes Sheeran will return to Suffolk on world tour

Published: 2:59 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM September 17, 2021

The last time Ed Sheeran performed in Suffolk more than 139,000 fans came to watch, and one council is hoping for a similar turnout this time around.

The Framlingham singer announced the venues that will feature on the first leg of his new world tour for his new album — called = — but so far no Suffolk dates have been announced..

In 2019 the musical megastar took to the stage in Chantry Park for four nights — and the gigs brought £9,235,541 on the local economy, according to Ipswich Borough Council.

Now, local councils are hoping that the Shape of You singer will return to the region to perform after the great success of his last performances.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Town Centre, said: “We would be delighted if Ed Sheeran chose to play to an Ipswich crowd again.

"We know that we can successfully host an event of this magnitude as it was only two years ago that we had thousands of people in Chantry Park.

“His homecoming concerts were a great opportunity for people in Ipswich and Suffolk to see our own superstar in his own backyard and the economic boost for the town was fantastic with customers seeking hotels, restaurants and bars.

“We expect Ed and his team have a lot to do with planning another world tour and we hope that Ipswich will form part of their plans.”

Sheeran also said at the first of his four shows in 2019 that he was "really happy" to be ending his tour in Suffolk. He added that his last performance in Ipswich had taken place in front of only 100 people.