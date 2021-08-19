News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran confirms his new album is coming later this year

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:02 PM August 19, 2021    Updated: 2:23 PM August 19, 2021
Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walt

Suffolk's Ed Sheeran posted his announcement on his Instagram page - Credit: Zakary Walters

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed his new album 'Equals' is to be released this October.

Ed had teased that a mystery announcement was due to be made on his Instagram page at 2pm on Thursday.

That surprise later turned out to be the 30-year-old's first album since the release of No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019.

In an Instagram livestream, the Shape of You singer confirmed the 14-song album will be released on October 29.

Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham and continues to live near the town, announced a hiatus from his music career in December 2019 after the conclusion of his record-breaking Divide tour.

He returned a year later with the release of the new track Afterglow, which was followed by Bad Habits earlier this summer.

Ed Sheeran
Suffolk Live
Framlingham News

