Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ed Sheeran confirms marriage in video about new album

PUBLISHED: 22:09 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:09 12 July 2019

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his marriage in a new video about his latest album Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his marriage in a new video about his latest album Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Ed Sheeran has finally spoken about his marriage to Cherry Seaborn in a new video about his latest album.

The Suffolk superstar has remained private about his marriage but started wearing a wedding ring earlier this year following the couple's engagement in December 2017.

Discussing his new album No. 6 Collaborations Project with Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube video, he spoke frankly about the songs he wrote about Seaborn.

Asked about his lyrics on Remember The Name, featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, he references a verse that says: "Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick."

He told Charlamagne: "It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," said Sheeran, 28.

" 1/8I thought 3/8 Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

You may also want to watch:

He also gushes about his wife while discussing his song Best Part Of Me, his collaboration with Yebba.

He said: "I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f*** are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me.'

"And I just find that amazing. She doesn't add fuel to the flame, if she was like 'Well, yeah' then you would get anxiety but I think it's quite sweet to always think that the person that you're with is out of your league."

He added: "That would be the worst thing, to take it for granted.

"I tour a lot. I spend a lot of time on the road. And I have to go on the road and have this belief that, you know, this is meant to be."

Sheeran also revealed that it was Seaborn's idea that he collaborate with Justin Bieber on their chart topping hit I Don't Care.

He said: "Bieber just got married. I'd just got married. That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or the person you love, and kind of being like, 'F*** this, let's just have fun ourselves.'

"It was actually Cherry's idea, because she was like, 'Oh, why don't you get Bieber? Like, he'd be perfect for this. He just fits it and I have quite a good relationship with him."

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran confirms marriage in video about new album

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his marriage in a new video about his latest album Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sizewell beach re-opened after ammonia leak at Sizewell B

The leak was contained at Sizewell B Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

A120 re-opens after car fire near Braintree

The A120 westbound is closed at Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

100-year-old May is serenaded by 40-piece orchestra on her birthday

A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists