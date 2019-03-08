Ed Sheeran confirms marriage in video about new album

Ed Sheeran has finally spoken about his marriage to Cherry Seaborn in a new video about his latest album.

The Suffolk superstar has remained private about his marriage but started wearing a wedding ring earlier this year following the couple's engagement in December 2017.

Discussing his new album No. 6 Collaborations Project with Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube video, he spoke frankly about the songs he wrote about Seaborn.

Asked about his lyrics on Remember The Name, featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, he references a verse that says: "Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick."

He told Charlamagne: "It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," said Sheeran, 28.

" 1/8I thought 3/8 Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

He also gushes about his wife while discussing his song Best Part Of Me, his collaboration with Yebba.

He said: "I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f*** are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me.'

"And I just find that amazing. She doesn't add fuel to the flame, if she was like 'Well, yeah' then you would get anxiety but I think it's quite sweet to always think that the person that you're with is out of your league."

He added: "That would be the worst thing, to take it for granted.

"I tour a lot. I spend a lot of time on the road. And I have to go on the road and have this belief that, you know, this is meant to be."

Sheeran also revealed that it was Seaborn's idea that he collaborate with Justin Bieber on their chart topping hit I Don't Care.

He said: "Bieber just got married. I'd just got married. That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or the person you love, and kind of being like, 'F*** this, let's just have fun ourselves.'

"It was actually Cherry's idea, because she was like, 'Oh, why don't you get Bieber? Like, he'd be perfect for this. He just fits it and I have quite a good relationship with him."