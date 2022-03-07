Ed Sheeran denies he 'borrows' ideas as singer appears at High Court

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has denied that he "borrows" ideas from other songwriters as he appeared at the High Court for a copyright infringement trial.

The 31-year-old, who grew up in Framlingham, is involved in a legal battle with two songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who claim his 2017 hit Shape of You rips off parts of their song, Oh Why.

Shape of You was released as a lead single from the star's Divide album and topped the charts in 34 countries.

On Friday, Andrew Sutcliffe QC, for the two songwriters, claimed Mr Sheeran "borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won’t".

Ed Sheeran arrives at the High Court in London for a copyright infringement trial - Credit: PA

The barrister alleged the acknowledgement depended on how famous the other artist was, adding the two songwriters "are not Shaggy, Coldplay, Rihanna or Jay-Z, if they were they would have been treated in a very different way".

At the start of his evidence on Monday, Ian Mill QC, for Mr Sheeran, asked: "Do you accept that you behave or have behaved in that way?"

Mr Sheeran said "no", before adding: "The examples he has been using are obviously famous artists, two of them are people I’ve made songs with."

The singer continued, saying that "if Mr Sutcliffe would have done his research", he would have known there were "lots" of unknown artists he had cleared parts of songs with.

During the trial, Mr Sheeran gave examples of clearing parts of a song with unknown artists, including when he sampled part of a song from the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He said: "All those examples are not famous artists that we’ve cleared songs with and that’s what I have to say on that."

Mr Sheeran further described his songwriting process, telling the court "as I hear a beat, I hear a song and melody comes out.”

Cross-examining, Mr Sutcliffe suggested that: “the evidence is overwhelming that at the time of writing Shape of You, your songwriting process involved collecting ideas,”.

Mr Sheeran replied: “You say it’s overwhelming, I don’t agree with that" later adding, “I write a lot of songs and if I haven’t written a song within two hours, I see it as a failure.”