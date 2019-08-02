Ed Sheeran thanks fans for breaking tour record

Ed Sheeran's Divide World tour has broken the U2 record. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran will entertain thousands of fans in Ipswich this month on his Divide world tour - which is now officially the most attended and highest grossing of all time.

The Suffolk singer has thanked his fans after breaking a tour record set by Irish rockband U2.

By the time Sheeran performs his final of four shows in Chantry Park on Monday, August 26 - the songwriter will have spent 893 days on the road in comparison with the 760 days that U2 toured.

The 28-year-old, who is now enjoying his third week at the top of the UK album charts with his No.6 Collaborations Project - which features a shout-out to Ipswich - has taken to social media to thank his fans.

He wrote on Instagram: "Today the Divide tour broke the all time tour record set by U2.

"It's now the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time.

"Thanks so much for each and every one of you who have come to a show. 12 shows left, will never forget it x."

The Divide Tour launched on March 16, 2019 and will end in Ipswich with his four homecoming gigs, where he will be supported by fellow Suffolk band The Darkness, Lewis Capaldi, and Passenger - along with local support acts including a band from Sheeran's former sixth form college.

Sheeran also beat U2's attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

He has been riding high in the charts, enjoying a number one album with his latest offering No.6 Collaborations Project, which features music with Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Eminem.

The singer will wow fans at Chantry Park in just three weeks time - bringing a huge boost to Ipswich and putting the town on the music map.

Last month the Framlingham singer scored a chart double when both his album and single Beautiful People landed the top spot.

