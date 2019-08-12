Ed Sheeran to auction limited edition 'tattooed' ketchup bottles for EACH

Life-long Heinz super fan Ed Sheeran has once again collaborated with the king of condiments to create a super limited-edition ketchup bottle designed with his own tattoos - all in aid of a Suffolk charity.

Earlier this year saw the launch of Ed's very own Heinz Tomato 'Edchup'.

Now the Suffolk superstar has lent his tattoos to the creators of the special sauce to create Ed Sheeran X Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Tattoo Edition.

There are only 150 bottles available across the world - each hand signed by the man himself - and you can get your hands on one while helping to raise funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), which is Ed's chosen charity.

Ed became an ambassador of the charity in 2014 and has continuously shown his support over the years.

Elaine John, EACH head of major supporters, said: "We are obviously thrilled to once again be benefiting from the support of Ed.

"He's been fantastic since coming aboard as an EACH ambassador in 2014, helping us raise money and awareness in various ways, from performing at our 2016 Gala Dinner at the Natural History Museum to donating his old clothes for us to sell in our shops and online, and so much more.

"He's also visited The Treehouse, our hospice in Ipswich, in the past. I'm sure the new ketchup bottles will be a hit with Ed's fans and we look forward to seeing what happens at the auction on Thursday.

"Money we receive will help us continue providing a vital service for hundreds of children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and their families, across the region."

So how can you get your hands on one?

The first three bottles will go to the highest bidders at Christie's Auction House in London on Thursday, August 15 from 6pm to 8pm.

It is a super exclusive event, with only 100 tickets being made available to the general public on a first come, first served basis.

The limited edition bottle will be on display for the first time at the auction house, with all money raised being equally split between Ed's chosen charity EACH and Heinz's nominated charity, Rise Against Hunger.

You can get tickets here.

If you are not able to attend the auction, you will also be able to take part in a global free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning one of the remaining bottles - which features Ed's famous Heinz Tomato Ketchup label tattoo taking centre stage.

The charity prize draw kicks off at noon today (August 12) - where an optional charity donation can be made when signing up to the free prize draw.

Winners will be picked at random from all entries after entries close on August 23 at 5pm.

The remainder of the bottles will be donated to modern art galleries across the world and gifted to super fans of Ed and Heinz in September.