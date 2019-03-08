E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran applies for new boat-shaped prayer space on Framlingham estate

PUBLISHED: 15:56 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 03 October 2019

Ed Sheeran has applied for a new prayer space and retreat on his Framlingham estate Picture: PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran has applied for a new prayer space and retreat on his Framlingham estate Picture: PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran has applied for a new prayer space at his estate in the town.

The new building would comprise of two storeys and would serve as a private place of retreat for the global superstar and his family and would provide an area of calm and separation from the existing buildings on the estate.

A design and access statement prepared by Donald Insall Associates said: "It would address an important need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings and so forth.

"The applicant has as his guests and visiting colleagues from around the world. Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs.

"Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance."

The building is described in the application as "sculptural and unusual, special" and "boat-shaped".

The look of the building is also said to reflect natural forms: "the roof is leaf shaped, the form could represent a pair of cupped hands, or a chalice, or the plan of a mother and child or fish or beetle."

You may also want to watch:

The building will also have stained glass windows designed especially for it.

Despite its unique design, the architects say that growing plants on the site will mean that the building will become less and less visible over time.

It's not the first time that Ed has applied for a religious space on his estate.

In 2018, Sheeran applied for permission to build a Saxon-style chapel on his estate.

However, there were concerns from a wildlife group about the possible impact on nearby great crested newts and the plans were eventually turned down.

The application notes this refusal and states that this latest application has been developed in accordance with pre-application advice from East Suffolk Council.

If successful the prayer space would join Sheeran's outdoor kitchen and nature pond as recent additions to his estate.

A decision on this latest plan will be taken by East Suffolk Council in due course.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield performed alongside friend Eric Sedge in the duo the Broadside Boys Picture: SIMON PARKER

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Brightlingsea man jailed after posing as a teenager on Facebook and persuading girls to send him naked pictures of themselves

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man denies robbing vulnerable victim at knifepoint

The trial is expected to continue at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Dating site predator who raped woman in Suffolk home has prison term extended

Nottingham Crown Court Picture PETER WALSH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists