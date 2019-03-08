Ed Sheeran applies for new boat-shaped prayer space on Framlingham estate

Ed Sheeran has applied for a new prayer space and retreat on his Framlingham estate Picture: PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran has applied for a new prayer space at his estate in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new building would comprise of two storeys and would serve as a private place of retreat for the global superstar and his family and would provide an area of calm and separation from the existing buildings on the estate.

A design and access statement prepared by Donald Insall Associates said: "It would address an important need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings and so forth.

"The applicant has as his guests and visiting colleagues from around the world. Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs.

"Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance."

The building is described in the application as "sculptural and unusual, special" and "boat-shaped".

The look of the building is also said to reflect natural forms: "the roof is leaf shaped, the form could represent a pair of cupped hands, or a chalice, or the plan of a mother and child or fish or beetle."

You may also want to watch:

The building will also have stained glass windows designed especially for it.

Despite its unique design, the architects say that growing plants on the site will mean that the building will become less and less visible over time.

It's not the first time that Ed has applied for a religious space on his estate.

In 2018, Sheeran applied for permission to build a Saxon-style chapel on his estate.

However, there were concerns from a wildlife group about the possible impact on nearby great crested newts and the plans were eventually turned down.

The application notes this refusal and states that this latest application has been developed in accordance with pre-application advice from East Suffolk Council.

If successful the prayer space would join Sheeran's outdoor kitchen and nature pond as recent additions to his estate.

A decision on this latest plan will be taken by East Suffolk Council in due course.