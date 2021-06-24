Published: 2:26 PM June 24, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announced a live gig on TikTok from Portman Road on June 25. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is to perform at Portman Road in Ipswich as part of a very special performance for Euro 2020.

The gig will be unlike any other by the Framlingham artist as it will be a virtual concert with no fans inside the stadium.

When is the concert?

The concert will take place on June 25 at 9pm.

How can I watch it?

The show will only be available to watch on the social media app TikTok.

How much is it?

No tickets can be purchased as the gig is free to watch.

What happens if I miss the gig live?

The show will be available to view again on June 26 and July 9 for global audiences that missed the first performance.

What songs will he be playing?

The Suffolk singer said fans should expect a mixture of his old tracks as well as a new song that fans won't know.

Ed's new single, Bad Habits, is released on Friday morning at 9am.

It was announced earlier this year that Ed would be the shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town for the 2021/2022 season.