E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran fails in bid to prevent neighbour’s garden extension

PUBLISHED: 09:08 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 24 April 2020

Ed Sheeran has failed to prevent his neighbour from extending his garden near Framlingham Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran has failed to prevent his neighbour from extending his garden near Framlingham Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Superstar Ed Sheeran’s bid to block a neighbour’s garden extension project next to the singer’s huge estate in Suffolk has failed.

Plans submitted to East Suffolk Council by one of Ed’s fellow residents near Framlingham proposed shifting the boundary of the adjacent property by 50m to include a large paddock.

But Ed, who grew up in Framlingham, was staunchly opposed to the plans.

Apex Planning Consultants, working on behalf of the singer, argued the extension would be “incongruous and harmful” to the character of the area.

The singer, who is currently on a break from music after being on tour, has spent millions of pounds building several projects at his estate since rising to fame.

He currently has several homes, a pub and a massive 26ft tree house on his property, creating a small village that has been dubbed ‘Sheeranville’.

In August last year, he received permission to construct an outdoor kitchen, complete with a pizza oven.

You may also want to watch:

But several schemes have prompted objections from his neighbours, with a failed bid to build a chapel on the site in 2018 sparking backlash amongst fellow residents.

Ed Sheeran’s neighbour applied to extend the boundary of his home back in February, arguing the plans should receive the go-ahead as the singer’s estate has already “considerably” expanded over the years.

But the Shape of You singer ordered planning consultants to register official opposition to the proposals a month later.

Ed’s agent said of the new plans: “It would extend the village into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way, to the detriment of the distinct character of the immediate environs, without reasoned justification.”

However, Ed’s neighbour expressed his disappointment, noting that he had supported the previous plans to build the chapel, which would have been under his oak tree.

The neighbour also said of his development: “The proposal is clearly in line with both the current and emerging plan.

“It represents no harmful impact upon character, historic environment, and native hedgerows, and the proposed new boundaries will be in keeping and positively enhance both the setting and existing biodiversity.”

East Suffolk’s planners disagreed with Ed’s argument and have now approved the application, meaning works must be completed within three years.

MORE: Ed Sheeran gets go-ahead for outdoor kitchen at Suffolk home

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RAF Honington personnel support the ambulance service

Warrant Officer Karl Phillips, Co-Response Team Leader at RAF Honington Picture: RAF HONINGTON

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ engineer after coronavirus death at town’s hospital

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.

A dramatic extra-time winner and two red cards... but Ipswich Town sneak through to round two

Joe Fairs is representing Ipswich Town in the Football Manager Cup. Picture: FOOTBALL MANAGER

‘Why I’m avoiding social media’

Helen would rather talk on the phone than worry about scams and spam on social media Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Dream salon’ unveiled at site of former pub and café

The new Residence salon has opened in Lowestoft't High Street. Picture: Robyn Kyriakou
Drive 24