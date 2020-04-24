Ed Sheeran fails in bid to prevent neighbour’s garden extension

Superstar Ed Sheeran’s bid to block a neighbour’s garden extension project next to the singer’s huge estate in Suffolk has failed.

Plans submitted to East Suffolk Council by one of Ed’s fellow residents near Framlingham proposed shifting the boundary of the adjacent property by 50m to include a large paddock.

But Ed, who grew up in Framlingham, was staunchly opposed to the plans.

Apex Planning Consultants, working on behalf of the singer, argued the extension would be “incongruous and harmful” to the character of the area.

The singer, who is currently on a break from music after being on tour, has spent millions of pounds building several projects at his estate since rising to fame.

He currently has several homes, a pub and a massive 26ft tree house on his property, creating a small village that has been dubbed ‘Sheeranville’.

In August last year, he received permission to construct an outdoor kitchen, complete with a pizza oven.

But several schemes have prompted objections from his neighbours, with a failed bid to build a chapel on the site in 2018 sparking backlash amongst fellow residents.

Ed Sheeran’s neighbour applied to extend the boundary of his home back in February, arguing the plans should receive the go-ahead as the singer’s estate has already “considerably” expanded over the years.

But the Shape of You singer ordered planning consultants to register official opposition to the proposals a month later.

Ed’s agent said of the new plans: “It would extend the village into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way, to the detriment of the distinct character of the immediate environs, without reasoned justification.”

However, Ed’s neighbour expressed his disappointment, noting that he had supported the previous plans to build the chapel, which would have been under his oak tree.

The neighbour also said of his development: “The proposal is clearly in line with both the current and emerging plan.

“It represents no harmful impact upon character, historic environment, and native hedgerows, and the proposed new boundaries will be in keeping and positively enhance both the setting and existing biodiversity.”

East Suffolk’s planners disagreed with Ed’s argument and have now approved the application, meaning works must be completed within three years.

