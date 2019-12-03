Will you visit Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's hit song Castle on the Hill is set to open its doors for free as an early Christmas present this Saturday.

Framlingham Castle will be welcoming residents of Framlingham and beyond for free between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, December 7.

The offer is open to residents with an IP13 postcode, which includes Framlingham, Wickham Market and Hacheston.

The Lanman Museum in the castle grounds will also be open free of charge, while there will be also be discounts in the shop and cafe.

Visitors are asked to bring along a proof of address to the castle, including a driving licence or utility bill.

The event coincides with Festive Fram Day on Saturday, which is encouraging residents to shop in Framlingham for Christmas gifts.

Framlingham Castle rose to international prominence in 2017 after Ed Sheeran, who grew up in the town, penned a song referencing the historical landmark for his album Divide.

Ed sang about seeing the sun set over Framlingham Castle in the song, as well as his experiences growing up with his friends in Suffolk.

Kirstie Home, site manager at Framlingham Castle, said: "As a little early Christmas present for our neighbours, and to support the town's Christmas shopping day, we're offering free entry to locals between 10am and 4pm."