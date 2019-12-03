E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will you visit Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 December 2019

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's hit song Castle on the Hill is set to open its doors for free as an early Christmas present this Saturday.

Framlingham Castle will be welcoming residents of Framlingham and beyond for free between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, December 7.

The offer is open to residents with an IP13 postcode, which includes Framlingham, Wickham Market and Hacheston.

The Lanman Museum in the castle grounds will also be open free of charge, while there will be also be discounts in the shop and cafe.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors are asked to bring along a proof of address to the castle, including a driving licence or utility bill.

The event coincides with Festive Fram Day on Saturday, which is encouraging residents to shop in Framlingham for Christmas gifts.

Framlingham Castle rose to international prominence in 2017 after Ed Sheeran, who grew up in the town, penned a song referencing the historical landmark for his album Divide.

Ed sang about seeing the sun set over Framlingham Castle in the song, as well as his experiences growing up with his friends in Suffolk.

Kirstie Home, site manager at Framlingham Castle, said: "As a little early Christmas present for our neighbours, and to support the town's Christmas shopping day, we're offering free entry to locals between 10am and 4pm."

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Widower at peace as late wife saves the lives of five others

David McIntyre lost his wife Barbara in 2012 after she suffered a brain clot. Picture: DAVID MCINTYRE

‘Heartbreaking in every way’ - how my son’s drug crisis exposed ‘dire need’ for mental healthcare

Fiona Hannah and her son Jesper Dean outside the new Teenage Mental Health premises in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘They might just save the club at lot of money’ - Lambert backs emerging youngsters to push for first-team places

Brett McGavin and Armando Dobra could feature for Ipswich in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night. Picture; ARCHANT

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Artist’s first childrens’ book approved by more than 700 students

Vibeke Flatman with children from Witnesham Primary School takkinga look at her new book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists