Suffolk's Ed Sheeran warns young stars could miss out without public funding

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 May 2019

Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran has warned of the dangers of low public funding in a Creative Industries Federation and Arts Council England report. Picture: PATRICK CUSSE/CHRISTIE GOODWIN

Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran has warned of the dangers of low public funding in a Creative Industries Federation and Arts Council England report. Picture: PATRICK CUSSE/CHRISTIE GOODWIN

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has warned that future home-grown talent like him could disappear from the music industry without public funding.

Ed Sheeran performing at the Waterfront in Norwich while on the road to become a global star. Picture: DAVID GRAYEd Sheeran performing at the Waterfront in Norwich while on the road to become a global star. Picture: DAVID GRAY

The 28-year-old guitar and loop-pedal maestro has said aspiring artists from musicians, to actors and directors need subsidies to help discover and develop their talents.

His comments follow complaints that funding constraints in schools have led to the sidelining of the arts, including music education.

In a report from the Creative Industries Federation and Arts Council England, Mr Sheeran said: "Without the funding for art, drama and music for young people then you just won't have any home-grown talent at all.

"Without funded programmes and opportunities, a massive number of talented young people just won't have the chance to discover what they're capable of or develop their skills."

The global chart-topper from Framlingham added that the country's music industry is known worldwide for good reason: "The music industry in England is one of the most powerful things in the world and one of Britain's best and most lucrative exports.

"It just makes no sense not to support it."

Alan Bishop, chief executive of the Creative Industries Federation, said the commercial success of British fashion designers, music stars and film directors had been "umbilically linked to the deep talent pool of the publicly funded arts."

The report states that the economic success of the UK's creative industries - which it says is the UK's fastest-growing sector - would not be possible without public investment into arts and culture.

It also says that arts and culture contributes more than £10.8billion to the UK economy.

Sheera is getting ready to perform four concerts at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend as part of his 2019 world tour.

There has been a major scramble for tickets, with the Friday and Saturday shows proving so popular they have sold out.

The Shape of You singer's tour takes him to Asia and Europe before he arrives back in the UK to play Leeds ahead of his homecoming gig at Chantry Park.

His first Ipswich date is Friday, August 23 and the finale takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

