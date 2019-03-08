Ed Sheeran gets go-ahead for outdoor kitchen at Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran has been given permission for a new outdoor kitchen at his Suffolk estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Superstar Ed Sheeran has received permission to build a new outdoor kitchen, including a pizza oven, at his Suffolk home.

The application for a kitchen area at his estate near Framlingham has received the go-ahead from East Suffolk Council.

The area will include decking, an outdoor seating area, two barbecues and a brick-clad pizza oven, large enough for cooking three pizzas at once.

The design includes a stone bar and work surface with an inset butlers' sink, cooler/fridge and storage cupboards.

An officer's report said: "It is considered that the design of the development is acceptable, it will be well related to the main buildings on the site and will not dominate the site."

Looking at any possible impact on neighbours, the report added: "Due to the nature of the proposal and its location within the site, it is considered that there would be no harm to the amenity of the neighbouring properties. There would be no overlooking and no overshadowing."

Ed is set to stage four eagerly-awaited concerts in Chantry Park, Ipswich, later this month, on the last leg of his Divide world tour.

The singer has been in dialogue with planning authorities several times this year.

In March, the then Suffolk Coastal District Council (now East Suffolk Council) went to investigate a wildlife pond on Ed's estate after concerns from neighbours that it was being used as a swimming pool.

Following the visit, the council said it was satisfied there was no evidence that pond was being used in this way but it would continue to monitor the situation.

A month later, the singer was told to remove a sauna close to the pond, as well as a sign which had been attached to the listed barn on his estate, after fears they could affect the character and area surrounding the estate.

But in June East Suffolk Council overturned its original decision and approved the signs after it received no objections to them.

The pub-inspired signs, which bear the phrase "The Lancaster Lock", are said to be dedicated to his wife, Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.

