Ed Sheeran misses out on fifth Grammy award

PUBLISHED: 07:19 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:28 27 January 2020

Ed Sheeran missed out on another Grammy award last night, beaten by pop newcomer Billie Eilish Picture: Zakary Walters

Archant

Ed Sheeran was pipped to another Grammy win last night, with American singer Billie Eilish beating him in the Best Pop vocal Album category.

Sheeran was up for just one award at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, with his No.6 Collaborations Project album up against newcomer Eilish and the latest albums from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé.

Eilish's When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was the winner as the 18-year-old swept the board, also winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

You may also want to watch:

It was the 14th nomination of Sheeran's career, having won two gongs in 2016 and again in 2018.

The ceremony, hosted at the LA Lakers' STAPLES Centre, opened with a tribute to former Laker Kobe Bryant after the retired basketball player was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the ceremony began.

All nine people on board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in the crash.

Performing at the ceremony, fellow nominees Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus were joined by K-pop group BTS, Diplo, and 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey for a rendition of Old Town Road.

They joined Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and John Legend, with many performers and winners using the opportunity to pay tribute to Bryant, who died aged 41.

