An Ipswich pubs closure and Ed Sheeran's generous donation are among this week's top stories

Ed Sheeran has donated more than 1000 tickets to his former Framlingham school. Credit: Greg Williams Archant

Spend your Sunday catching up on this week's must read stories, including Ed Sheeran's ticket donation to his former school and the Suffolk MP running to be the next Prime Minister.

The Grinning Rat has had its licence revoked after a number of problems including drugs and fighting. Picture: SAM DAWES The Grinning Rat has had its licence revoked after a number of problems including drugs and fighting. Picture: SAM DAWES

Ipswich's Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

Underage visitors, late night drinking sessions, drug-dealing, fighting and dealing in stolen goods have led to Ipswich's Grinning Rat pub losing its licence.

CCTV showed people fighting in an outside area - and there were also images of the female manager apparently fighting with a 16-year-old girl.

The licencing committee decided to revoke the pubs licence because of late-night drinking, to protect children and to preserve law and order.

A number of CCTV images were not available to police because they had not been recorded - read more here.

This youngster impressed with his 'bling' outfit when MC Grammar visited Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON This youngster impressed with his 'bling' outfit when MC Grammar visited Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk restaurant charging customers who fail to show up for reservations

The controversial decision of an award-winning pub to charge customers who fail to show up for reservations is also one of our most read stories.

The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell near Woodbridge, introduced the unorthodox system six months ago in response to the 'no show bookers' plaguing the restaurant industry.

The restaurant's new policy has replaced the usual deposit system which most venues implement and was dreamed up after 13 tables failed to show up in one day.

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West has put himself forward to fill Theresa May's shoes as the next Prime Minister. Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West has put himself forward to fill Theresa May's shoes as the next Prime Minister. Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Do you think this is fair? You can read the full story here.

'Stop, it's grammar time' - Youtube rapper visits primary school in Ipswich

Internet sensation MC Grammar, a primary school teacher, rose to fame after a video of him rapping "The Gruffalo" to his daughter went viral.

This week he visited Castle Hill Primary School and entertained hundreds of young fans - who all dressed up in their finest 'bling' to honour the Youtube star.

Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham have received a generous donation from former student Ed Sheeran. Picture: GOOGLE Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham have received a generous donation from former student Ed Sheeran. Picture: GOOGLE

The Castle Hill pupils loved every second of his visit, dancing to the beat and rapping along to the MC's grammar-themed rhymes.

See the video from the day and read the full story here.

Suffolk MP Matt Hancock confirms Conservative leadership bid

It's been a dramatic week in politics with Theresa May announcing her resignation and all eyes focussed firmly on Boris Johnson who is tipped as the most likely to fill the PM's shoes.

And now Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has confirmed that he will be going against Mr Johnson as he joins the Conservative leadership bid.

Mr Hancock, the MP for West Suffolk, tweeted the news on Saturday morning adding that he would take a different approach to try to get Commons support for a Brexit deal than the one Theresa May used.

To find out more about the Suffolk MP and why he is running see here.

Perfect! Ed Sheeran donates gig tickets to 1,100 pupils at his old school

Ed Sheeran has given students at his old Suffolk school the perfect gift - by handing each of its 1,100 pupils free tickets to one of his homecoming Ipswich gigs.

Staff at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, which Sheeran attended as a youngster, were taken aback to be contacted by organisers of the concert to be told that the singer would be making the generous donation.

All of the school's academy staff have also been given free tickets.

To read more about the gesture see here.