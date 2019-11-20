You could own Ed Sheeran's guitar - as star's personal belongings go up for sale

An Ed Sheeran guitar will be up for sale at the Bishop and Miller auction. Picture: ED SHEERAN TOUR 2019/LOWDEN GUITAR Archant

Fans of Ed Sheeran could have the chance to play Thinking Out Loud and Supermarket Flowers on the singer's very own personal guitar - when it goes up for auction in Suffolk next month.

A signed Ed Sheeran album which will be up for sale at the Bishop and Miller auction. Picture: DANIEL PAGE/BISHOP AND MILLER A signed Ed Sheeran album which will be up for sale at the Bishop and Miller auction. Picture: DANIEL PAGE/BISHOP AND MILLER

The Castle on the Hill singer donated hundreds of his personal belongings to the St Elizabeth Hospice shop in his hometown of Framlingham ahead of his homecoming gigs in Ipswich this year.

Included in the haul were items of his clothing including shirts, shoes, flip-flops, a denim jacket and trainers, as well as a signed Hoax surfboard.

And now Bishop and Miller Auctioneers has released more details about the items so generously given by Ed, ahead of the big sale at its Stowmarket auction house on Saturday, December 7.

Top of the list is an autographed Lowden guitar, as used by Sheeran to craft his songs and play his very best tunes on tour.

A pair of Ed Sheeran's trainers which will be up for sale at the Bishop and Miller auction. Picture: DANIEL PAGE/BISHOP AND MILLER A pair of Ed Sheeran's trainers which will be up for sale at the Bishop and Miller auction. Picture: DANIEL PAGE/BISHOP AND MILLER

The legend's musical instrument is set to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 at the sale - which will raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice services such as Zest, designed to help young people.

However people may be able to get a piece of the Suffolk popstar for as little as £20 when the auction gets under way at 10am on the day.

People will be able to view all the items for sale at a special preview party being held at Bishop and Miller's Stowmarket salerooms on Wednesday, December 4.

Oliver Miller, managing director of Bishop and Miller, said: "Excitement is building as we're on the countdown to our second Ed Sheeran Auction with Zest.

Patrick Otter and his team outside the St Elizabeth Hospice shop in the town, along with some of Ed's donated items. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Patrick Otter and his team outside the St Elizabeth Hospice shop in the town, along with some of Ed's donated items. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"We're really pleased to be able to confirm we have one of Ed's Lowden Guitars to sell, which is also signed.

"For the second time we are offering fans of the superstar the chance to own their very own music memorabilia, and it's great that given the variety of items available there is something for everyone and every budget.

"We have also usefully planned the auction in time for Christmas so we hope to help out with your festive shopping needs too."

Sheeran himself said after donating the items in August that he was "really pleased" to help the hospice, adding: "The care of young adults living with terminal illnesses is vital and I'm so pleased that the auction will raise both awareness and support for this important cause."

Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We're immensely grateful to have the support of Bishop and Miller and the Sheeran family with another auction.

"Not only will it generate much-needed funds to support our work, but also highlights the support we provide to young adults with complex palliative care needs."

Lowden Guitars is a world-recognised brand which Sheeran is personally involved with, due to his friendship with the firm's founder George Lowden.

Mr Lowden said: "We have been honoured over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in the studio.

"We are delighted to have established a close on-going relationship which has borne fruit recently through the birth of Sheeran by Lowden."

For more information, visit Bishop and Miller Auctions' website www.bishopandmillerauctions.co.uk

To be placed on the invite list for the preview party, email enquiries@bm-auctions.co.uk