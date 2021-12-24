Perfect! Global raffle of Ed Sheeran's guitar is won by Ipswich family

Graham, Henry, Jacob and Kellie Myers with their new guitar from Ed Sheeran. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A global raffle for a unique guitar donated and personalised by superstar Ed Sheeran attracted 10,000 entries from 160 countries - and was won by a family from Ipswich.

The raffle, which cost £5 a ticket, raised more than £52,000 for a SMART music pod and disabled access facilities at Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVAP School in Ed’s hometown of Framlingham

Delighted winner Kellie Myers, who works as an MRI radiographer at Ipswich Hospital, couldn't believe the news.

“As a family, we love Ed Sheeran,” says Kellie Myers, whose husband Graham is an orthopaedic surgeon. “Ed's got such great integrity as a human being, as well as being a great singer-songwriter. He really supports our community and local charities."

But it was his video for the GeeWizz charity which caught Kellie’s attention.

“My son, Jacob, had had an operation the week before. He was diagnosed with a benign bone tumour. He had a procedure in Norwich, which was a day-case. It was very simple for the radiologist to sort out, but we knew it could have been more serious.

Jacob and Henry can't wait to play Ed Sheeran's guitar. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

“We were left with real gratitude, thinking how incredibly lucky we'd been. I knew that the charity supports families who have major problems to deal with and overcome.”

GeeWizz supports children and young adults from Suffolk and Norfolk who have a life-limiting illness, or are learning disabled or neurodivergent.

They organised this raffle, with Ed's support, to raise funds for Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA primary school. An estimated £52,765 has been raised for this deserving cause.

Jacob, now 13, and his brother Henry, have been learning to play the guitar for the past three years. They can now practise on an instrument used by Ed himself.

Kellie said: “We are going to let the boys use the guitar. It’s a valuable guitar, from a sentimental point of view, too. But equally, we believe things shouldn’t just sit there looking pretty, but should be used and loved.”

Kellie asked Ed to dedicate the guitar to Jacob and Henry, and to write some lyrics from 'Photograph,' her favourite song. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

“I’ve asked him to dedicate it to Henry and Jacob, and then he’s going to put some lyrics from ‘Photograph’ on for me, because that’s my favourite Ed Sheeran song."

The three runners-up were from Essex, Canada and France, and each won an Ipswich Town shirt signed by Ed.

Kellie didn't tell her family that she had entered into the GeeWizz raffle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Ed Sheeran and guitar maker George Lowden - Credit: LD Communications



