Ed Sheeran announced for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has been announced for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Sheeran will take to the stage at the War Memorial Park in Coventry on Saturday, May 28.

Radio 1 host and DJ Gregg James announced the news during his show this morning (March 14).

Other artists that have been confirmed to be at the Big Weekend on Saturday, May 28, are Calvin Harris, Aitch, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Joel Correy, Central Cee and YUNGBLOOD.

The Framlingham-based singer, who was recently announced as Songwriter of the Year at the Brits Awards, performed at the Big Weekend last year, during its virtual show.

There will be four stages on the Saturday night of the Big Weekend, including the main stage as well as the dance stage.

Tickets for the Big Weekend go on sale at 8.30am on Friday for Saturday and Sunday's show and can be purchased online.