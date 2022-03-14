News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran announced for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:32 AM March 14, 2022
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Ed Sheeran during the

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the headline act of the 2022 BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Coventry - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has been announced for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Sheeran will take to the stage at the War Memorial Park in Coventry on Saturday, May 28. 

Radio 1 host and DJ Gregg James announced the news during his show this morning (March 14).

Other artists that have been confirmed to be at the Big Weekend on Saturday, May 28, are Calvin Harris, Aitch, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Joel Correy, Central Cee and YUNGBLOOD. 

The Framlingham-based singer, who was recently announced as Songwriter of the Year at the Brits Awards, performed at the Big Weekend last year, during its virtual show.

There will be four stages on the Saturday night of the Big Weekend, including the main stage as well as the dance stage. 

Tickets for the Big Weekend go on sale at 8.30am on Friday for Saturday and Sunday's show and can be purchased online

