Ed Sheeran helped fund The Wanted star's cancer treatment, new book reveals

Tom Parker's memoir has revealed that Ed Sheeran helped to pay for his cancer treatment - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran reportedly helped fund The Wanted's Tom Parker's battle with brain cancer.

The Wanted singer died in March this year, after being diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in 2020.

But the revelation has emerged from the late musician's upcoming autobiography.

Aged just 33, Parker is survived by his wife Kelsey, and their two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

In an excerpt from his memoir, published by the Sun newspaper, the star wrote: "I've never publicly said this before (and he'll probably be mad that I'm doing it now) but Ed is a very special man — he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy."

"He didn't need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support, it meant the world."

The stars had been friends since they toured together more than ten years ago, and Mr Sheeran was one of the first to publicly offer condolences following The Wanted Singer's death.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy."