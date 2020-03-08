Framlingham asks residents for road name suggestions - but 'Sheeran Street' won't be considered

Ed Sheeran's hometown has begun suggestions for new road names - but the Suffolk superstar will have to wait.

Framlingham Town Council are appealing for names with historical connections to the area in anticipation of new developments that may be built.

However Ed, who grew up in Framlingham, will not be considered because the council prefer to honour people posthumously.

Community leaders have outlined certain criteria for any road names - such as only using family names with permission and choosing names which represent nature or history.

The council also wants name roads on new estates along the same theme to give continuity.

Philip Collins, chairman of Framlingham Town Council, said: "If you think you have a name for future developments, this is your chance to suggest them."

To suggest names, contact the clerk at Framlingham Town Council.