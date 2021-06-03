Ed Sheeran posts mystery teaser with Friends star Courteney Cox

Published: 1:15 PM June 3, 2021

Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran has posted a cryptic teaser in an Instagram video with Friends actress Courteney Cox.

The Framlingham-raised Shape of You hitmaker posted a short clip of him signing and playing guitar while Cox - best known for her role as Monica Geller on the American sitcom - is on piano.

The video is simply captioned "25th June" and gives nothing else away about what it could be promoting.

Sheeran, who still lives near his hometown, has only released one song - Afterglow - since announcing a hiatus from his career in December 2019.

The 30-year-old is sponsoring boyhood club Ipswich Town's new shirts for the upcoming season, with the design unveiled earlier on Thursday.

He recently shared another video where he performs a dance routine with Cox, who has recently starred in Friends: The Reunion with all her former co-stars, as well as James Corden, David Beckham and other big names.



