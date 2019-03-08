Greater Anglia confirms extra trains for Ipswich concerts by Ed Sheeran

Greater Anglia has published details of the extra trains it is running to get passengers home from Ipswich after the Ed Sheeran concerts at Chantry Park in Ipswich over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The extra trains are all running on the main line - there are no extra services on the routes from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough, Lowestoft or Felixstowe.

There are three late trains from Ipswich to Norwich, stopping at Stowmarket and Diss, on the Friday and Saturday nights and two on the Sunday and Monday nights.

There are two late trains from Ipswich stopping at all stations (except Manningtree and Colchester) to Shenfield and then at Stratford and Liverpool Street and a further two trains to Colchester stopping at Manningtree on all four nights.

The trains will leave Ipswich station between 11.14pm and 12.40am - but the times vary on the different nights.

Greater Anglia said it had worked closely with the concert organisers to see where fans are travelling from to get to the concert, as well as conducting a travel survey.

Research showed that Ed Sheeran fans travelling by train to the concert were planning to use the mainline from stations north and south of Ipswich - there were not enough planning to come to the concert by train from other destinations to make it worthwhile running late trains.

Also there is some engineering work in the west of the region which would have disrupted late services in the Cambridge area.

James Steward, Greater Anglia's Area Customer Service Manager, said: "We've increased the frequency and length of trains however we are still expecting services to be very busy.

"We will do as much as we can to help people travel and there will also be extra staff on hand to provide help and information. We would encourage everyone to check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys."

A shuttle bus will be run between the station and Chantry Park, costing £3 per person return - but it might be quicker for people to walk to the park from the station.

Greater Anglia is warning passengers that there are still likely to be large queues and very busy trains and is urging people to buy tickets in advance to prevent long queues on the day.

Extra trains after the Ed Sheeran Concert:

Friday 23 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.32 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

00.09 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket at Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.40 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.51 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.17 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

Saturday 24 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.33 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

00.01 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket at Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.45 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.38 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.15 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

Sunday 25 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.34 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.43 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.24 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.40 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

Monday 26 August

23.14 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.34 Ipswich to Norwich (calling at Stowmarket and Diss)

23.17 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Manningtree, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.44 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street (calling at Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford, Ingatestone, Shenfield and Stratford)

23.33 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)

00.16 Ipswich to Colchester (calling at Manningtree)