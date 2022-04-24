Ed Sheeran kicks off world tour - and celebrates with a pint in his Ipswich Town shirt

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran kicked off his world tour in Dublin last night - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran started his new world tour on Saturday night in Croke Park, Dublin.

The show features a spectacular new set, with a circular stage in the middle of the stadium and huge struts containing video screens.

Sheeran opened his set with a song he wrote for his daughter Lyra in 2021, 'Tides', before following it up with his 2019 collaboration with Bruno Mars, 'Blow'.

He then performed a barrage of songs including hits such as 'Shivers', 'The A Team', 'Castle On The Hill', and 'Galway Girl'. A backing band also joined him for some of the songs.

His encore consisted of the 'Shape of you', 'Bad Habits' and 'You Need Me I Don't Need You'.

Sheeran posted a video on his Instagram account after the show, wearing an Ipswich Town shirt and drinking a pint, saying it was one of his favourite ever shows.

The musician will be playing another seven gigs on the Emerald Isle, before bringing his tour to Britain and on to the rest of the world.

Currently, there are gigs planned in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Sunderland, Manchester, and London. After completing the UK leg, Sheeran will take his tour onwards to 12 more countries.

No gigs have currently been announced for Suffolk. Sheeran closed his record-breaking Divide tour with four shows at Chantry Park, Ipswich.