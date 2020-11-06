Last chance to bid! Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk auction ends tomorrow

The Hoax team have donated a unique prize to the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction. Pictured, left to right, Jason Carter, Archie Carter and Ricardo Markin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A star-studded online auction, which has attracted more than 200 unique lots from across the world, ends on Sunday night – and looks set to raise a huge amount for two Suffolk causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Sheeran, Gina Long MBE, Patzi Shepperson OBE, and Imogen Sheeran with some of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction lots Picture: Olivia Churchill John Sheeran, Gina Long MBE, Patzi Shepperson OBE, and Imogen Sheeran with some of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction lots Picture: Olivia Churchill

Bidding closes from 6pm on the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, which has been backed by global stars as well as many local businesses.

Ed himself has donated handwritten lyrics, a painting, and rare memorabilia. He has been joined by global stars such as Usain Bolt, Shane Warne, and artist Damien Hirst.

MORE: View all 200-plus Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction lots here

Ed Sheeran has donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran Ed Sheeran has donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran

But there has been a huge response in Suffolk too, and one of the unique auction lots comes from Suffolk-based clothing brand Hoax.

You may also want to watch:

Archie Carter, Hoax business development manager, said: “Ed is a long-time friend and supporter of our brand, so for us to be able to give a little something back and support a cause that means so much to Ed’s parents and Suffolk, is a great honour.”

The donated lot gives a local artist or band an incredible chance to work in the world-renowned Decoy Studios, near Woodbridge. Their engineers will record and mix a song of your choice, Hoax’s photographer and videographer will capture the day, and create a video of the entire performance. Hoax is also throwing in a clothing package, while Crowd Pleaser Merch will make 10 custom tees with a band name or logo.

MORE: 25 of the unique auction lots in the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction



Ed’s parents, John and Imogen, have teamed up with the founder of Suffolk’s GeeWizz charity, Gina Long, for the fundraiser.

It will generate funds for the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps teenagers and young adults with progressive and life limiting illnesses.

Jason Carter, Hoax director, said: “So many great prizes donated from some of the biggest names in the world, I’m humbled to be a part of this great Legacy Auction, one that is helping change so many lives in Suffolk.

“A massive thanks to the Sheeran family, Gina and GeeWizz for making it happen. I hope we can raise a lot of money for this great cause, I urge your readers to get bidding, or they can simply enjoy watching this extraordinary charity auction close.”

The 200-plus lots are available to browse by visiting www.edsheeranmadein

suffolklegacyauction.com until November 8.