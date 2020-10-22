25 of the unique lots from the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Ed Sheeran (pictured here at Legoland in 1999) loved Lego as a youngster, and in his song Lego House, he uses it as a visual metaphor for the building, or dismantling, of a relationship Picture: John Sheeran Archant

The auction lots for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction include donations from stars across the world – and include everything from Ed’s childhood Lego, to tickets for the GRAMMY Awards. Here are some of the unique offerings.

A young Ed Sheeran performing at one of his first ever gigs Picture: John and Imogen Sheeran A young Ed Sheeran performing at one of his first ever gigs Picture: John and Imogen Sheeran

Organised by Gina Long, founder of Suffolk’s GeeWizz charity, alongside Ed’s parents John and Imogen, it will raise money for the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice.

A ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran's first public gig at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham, in 2005, signed by Ed, is the auction's first lot Picture: John and Imogen Sheeran A ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran's first public gig at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham, in 2005, signed by Ed, is the auction's first lot Picture: John and Imogen Sheeran

John Sheeran said: “Imogen and I have called upon the generosity of many people for this charity auction. They include good friends of Ed from the worlds of music, art, film, TV and sport, many of whom we have got to know well. We are immensely grateful to all of them for donating often rare and personal items. Auction lots have been sent to us from around the world, from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

“Gina and her fantastic team have done wonders to secure support of so many people and businesses from our region and beyond. They have been so generous in donating lots, their skills and expertise, and their time. All of the proceeds from the auction will go straight to GeeWizz and Zest, both local charities, to meet specific needs. Ed has been a supporter of Zest teenage hospice care from the beginning.”

The event website can be found here, and you can browse the 200-plus lots here. They include:

• Lot 1: Ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran’s first public gig at the Royal British Legion, Framlingham, 2005. He was 14, and sold tickets for £3 each.

The Maison Bleue team in Bury St Edmunds is offering a private dining experience Picture: Ben Brown The Maison Bleue team in Bury St Edmunds is offering a private dining experience Picture: Ben Brown

• Lot 24: Ed Sheeran Daily Times special edition, from August 23, 2019, signed by Ed Sheeran. The only time the EADT has changed its name in its 146 year history, to mark Ed Sheeran’s homecoming concerts at Chantry Park, Ipswich. It became a collectors edition and copies were sold worldwide.

• Lot 45: Riding boots worn by Frankie Dettori in historic King George VI Stakes at Ascot in 2020. Frankie has also signed the boots.

• Lot 55: The Canopy, by Suffolk artist Jelly Green.

• Lot 71: Private dining experience with six courses for six guests at one of Suffolk’s finest restaurants, Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds.

Film director Peter Jackson with one of the signed Lord of the Rings lots that he has donated Picture: Peter Jackson Film director Peter Jackson with one of the signed Lord of the Rings lots that he has donated Picture: Peter Jackson

• Lot 89: SMART Garden Office - Key studio fully kitted out with lighting and sockets for work or recreation, designed and made in Suffolk.

• Lot 99: Bury Bathroom and Kitchen Centre with Mereway: £20,000 of kitchen units.

• Lot 93: A day for a band to record or mix at world-renowned Decoy Studio in Suffolk, with leading sound engineer Cenzo Townshend.

Steve Harley has donated a 12-strong Adam Black electro-acoustic guitar, plus two VIP guest tickets to a concert Picture: Rob Hadley Steve Harley has donated a 12-strong Adam Black electro-acoustic guitar, plus two VIP guest tickets to a concert Picture: Rob Hadley

• Lot 100: Handwritten lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s global hit, Perfect, signed.

• Lot 108: Signed photograph of Benacre Beach by musician and record producer Brian Eno. He said: “Taken on a walk with my brother and Dom Theobald on a dramatic July day. This is Benacre Beach, where the sea is gnawing away the land. Every year the beach moves a bit further west, and every year Benacre gets smaller”

• Lot 111: Steve Harley’s Adam Black Electro-Acoustic Guitar, played for last 10 years, plus 2 VIP concert tickets and sound check.

• Lot 112: Exclusive use of Portman Road stadium, with Blues legend Terry Butcher as manager of one of the teams.

Suffolk painter Jelly Green is donating one of her works to the auction Photo: Nick Ilott Suffolk painter Jelly Green is donating one of her works to the auction Photo: Nick Ilott

• Lots 113 and 176: VIP hospitality at Ipswich Town, courtesy of ITFC and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

• Lot 115: Loaded bronze maquette, by Laurence Edwards.

• Lot 134: Become an official photographer at Latitude Festival in Suffolk in 2021.

• Lot 136: VIP tickets and Pink Moon Festival Camping for four for 10 years at the Latitude Festival.

Ed has signed a copy of the Ed Sheeran Daily Times commemorative edition, published on August 23, 2019, to mark his Ipswich homecoming gigs. Ed has signed a copy of the Ed Sheeran Daily Times commemorative edition, published on August 23, 2019, to mark his Ipswich homecoming gigs.

• Lot 148: VIP family day for four at Jimmy’s Farm, as personal guests of Jimmy Doherty.

• Lot 149: Two show and after-party tickets to the 2021 BRIT awards.

• Lot 186: Two night stay for 12 at the magnificent Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk.

• Lot 190: Ed Sheeran’s childhood Lego, donated by John and Imogen Sheeran. Ed used to love playing with Lego as a child, and picked it up again when he first went on tour in his late teens as a creative pastime.

This extremely rare signed Ed Sheeran You Need Me EP, handmade by Ed in 2009, is one of the collectible lots This extremely rare signed Ed Sheeran You Need Me EP, handmade by Ed in 2009, is one of the collectible lots

• Lot 191: Two gold-level tickets to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards and after-party guests of the president of the GRAMMY Museum Michael Sticka

• Lot 194: England Kick Out Racism T-shirt, signed in 2003 by Sir Bobby Robson and Kevin Beattie.

• Lot 197: Cell from the original reel of Love Actually, donated and signed by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud.

• Lot 200: Extremely rare Ed Sheeran signed You Need Me handmade EP from 2009.