Ed Sheeran finds new home at LEGO House after famous pop hit
PUBLISHED: 18:30 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 06 November 2019
LEGO HOUSE
After calling to pick up the pieces and build a LEGO House, Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran has found a new home at the famed company's newest venture.
When staff at the real-life LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, hosted the Warner Music Group for an annual celebration, a plastic homage to their Framlingham-born star seemed the perfect gift.
The brainchild of master builder Stuart Harris, who previously worked at LEGOLAND Windsor, the model features Ed with his guitar cheering to the crowd, with his album logos featured along the stage.
A spokesman for the LEGO House said: "Here in LEGO House we absolutely love Ed Sheeran - and especially the fact that he wrote the song about LEGO House. So we of course asked our inhouse master builder, Stuart Harris, to make his best version of Ed."
It is hoped Ed, who wrote a Top-10 hit called LEGO House, will visit the childhood favourite toy's Scandinavian home to see it with his own eyes.
Home to more than 25million bricks, the 12,000sqm house allows children to programme robots and bring their own LEGO models to life.