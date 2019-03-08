E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ed Sheeran finds new home at LEGO House after famous pop hit

PUBLISHED: 18:30 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 06 November 2019

The Ed Sheeran model, built in honour of his song LEGO House, features his album designs Picture: LEGO HOUSE

LEGO HOUSE

After calling to pick up the pieces and build a LEGO House, Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran has found a new home at the famed company's newest venture.

Master builder Stuart Harris with his LEGO creation of Ed Sheeran built for the Warner Music Group Picture: LEGO HOUSEMaster builder Stuart Harris with his LEGO creation of Ed Sheeran built for the Warner Music Group Picture: LEGO HOUSE

When staff at the real-life LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, hosted the Warner Music Group for an annual celebration, a plastic homage to their Framlingham-born star seemed the perfect gift.

The brainchild of master builder Stuart Harris, who previously worked at LEGOLAND Windsor, the model features Ed with his guitar cheering to the crowd, with his album logos featured along the stage.

A spokesman for the LEGO House said: "Here in LEGO House we absolutely love Ed Sheeran - and especially the fact that he wrote the song about LEGO House. So we of course asked our inhouse master builder, Stuart Harris, to make his best version of Ed."

The LEGO House in Denmark gives guests the opportunity to build with 25 million bricks as well as fun virtual opportunities Picture: LEGO HOUSEThe LEGO House in Denmark gives guests the opportunity to build with 25 million bricks as well as fun virtual opportunities Picture: LEGO HOUSE

It is hoped Ed, who wrote a Top-10 hit called LEGO House, will visit the childhood favourite toy's Scandinavian home to see it with his own eyes.

Home to more than 25million bricks, the 12,000sqm house allows children to programme robots and bring their own LEGO models to life.

