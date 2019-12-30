Shape of me! Ed Sheeran reveals dramatic weight loss after 'my fat stage'

Ed Sheeran talked about his lifestyle in the Behind the Medal podcast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

He is perhaps more used to singing about the Shape of You - but Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has revealed how his own figure changed after his so-called "fat stage".

Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walters

The popstar said he "ballooned" to around 15st or 16st while on his Multiple world tour - where he said his friends even called him "two dinners Teddy" due to his fondness of comfort eating.

He would even eat pizza and chip sandwiches to satisfy his hunger and once won an ice cream eating contest in America in 2013 while out with fellow popstar Taylor Swift, he told the Behind the Medal podcast.

But the Castle on the Hill singer said he then went to other extreme to a "super skinny" phase in 2014 - cutting out bad food, exercising lots and eating lots of cucumber.

The Framlingham-raised singer now says he is comfortable with his lifestyle and current weight of around 12st, telling podcast hosts Gary Damer and Dean Smith how he runs for 45mins each day, goes swimming and does sit ups.

"I'm definitely not the slimmest I've been, but I'm not the fattest I've been," he said.

While he said there was a lot of pressure on people to look a certain way, he never thought his success depended on his image ahead of his music.

His advice now is "everything in moderation" - and that his wife and childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn had been a great influence on how he now lives.

"My thing before was that I'd go to the pub and have bangers and mash, and then maybe a pie and then lots of pints - and not exercise," Sheeran said.

"If you're going to do one, you have to do the other."

Sheeran said that America was often the most challenging place to live a healthy lifestyle, saying: "I'd finish a gig in America, get a couple of chicken wings and sit in the back of the bus watching The Simpsons - that's every single day.

"You get pizza from a normal, like chippy, put chips on, fold it and eat it like a sandwich.

"My friends used call me 'two dinners Teddy'. I've won two eating competitions in America."

