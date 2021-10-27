Ed Sheeran announces Christmas show supporting young Suffolk musicians

Published: 4:51 PM October 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran will be performing at St John at Hackney Church in London before Christmas - Credit: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran has revealed plans for a special Christmas show raising funds for budding musicians in Suffolk.

The Shape of You hitmaker, who grew up in Framlingham, will be performing at St John at Hackney Church in London on Monday, December 13.

The gig will raise cash for Ed's Suffolk Music Foundation, which the superstar set up in 2019 to provide talented under-18 performers in the county with small grants and help launch their careers.

When he initially unveiled the project, Sheeran said he wanted to "give some support back" to those who listened to his music before he became a household name.

Sheeran made his name busking on the streets of Ipswich before being propelled to international stardom with hits like The A Team.

The 31-year-old, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid, is preparing for the release of his new album on Friday.