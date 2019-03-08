Ed Sheeran applies for new outdoor kitchen at Framlingham home

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has submitted a new planning application for an outdoor kitchen at his home.

An application has been made for a new outside kitchen area at the singer's home near Framlingham.

The kitchen will sit on a decking area and will comprise of two main areas - a stone bar, which will house an inset butler's sink, alongside two BBQs with a cooler/fridge and storage cupboards to be housed underneath.

Next to the BBQ area will be a large brick clad pizza oven, which the application says is capable of cooking three pizzas at a time.

It notes that the new area has been carefully placed to limit any impact on neighbours.

"The siting of the outdoor seating area and decking has been chosen to be away from other residential properties whereby the existing buildings will provide an active screen," says the report.

The application also notes that the new outdoor kitchen would allow an "increased and open use of the area".

It's not the first time the Suffolk superstar has been in conversation with planning authorities.

In March of this year the then Suffolk Coastal District Council (now East Suffolk Council) went to investigate a wildlife pond on Ed's estate after concerns from neighbours that the pond was being used as a swimming pool.

Following the visit the council said it was satisfied that there was no evidence that pond was being used in this way but said it would continue to monitor the situation.

A month later the singer was told to remove a sauna close to the pond, as well as a sign which had been attached to the listed barn on his estate after fears they could affect the character and area surrounding the estate.

The pub-inspired signs, which bear the phrase "The Lancaster Lock", are said to be dedicated to his wife Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.

In June, East Suffolk Council overturned its original decision and approved the signs after it received no objections to them.

The Castle on the Hill singer is about to set off on the last leg of his Divide world tour in the next few days with the final dates being due to be performed in Chantry Park in Ipswich.

A new exhibition which celebrates Ed's rise to stardom will open a few days before.

Made in Suffolk, will open at Christchurch Mansion on August 20.