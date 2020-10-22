Superstar Ed Sheeran donates amazing items for auction helping Suffolk causes

Ed Sheeran has donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran Archant

Ed Sheeran’s handwritten lyrics to his global hit Perfect will be among more than 200 exclusive and unique lots auctioned to raise funds for two Suffolk good causes.

John Sheeran, Gina Long MBE, Patzi Shepperson OBE, and Imogen Sheeran with some of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction lots Picture: Olivia Churchill John Sheeran, Gina Long MBE, Patzi Shepperson OBE, and Imogen Sheeran with some of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction lots Picture: Olivia Churchill

Highly collectible items from the worlds of music, film, sport, hospitality and art have been donated for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, which starts online today.

Suffolk superstar Ed has given a number of personal lots, including signed prints, books and posters, while many big names from across the world have also contributed to the dazzling line-up.

You could face Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, during an hour in the nets at Lords Cricket Ground for 10 people Picture: John Sheeran You could face Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, during an hour in the nets at Lords Cricket Ground for 10 people Picture: John Sheeran

Cricket legend Shane Warne is offering an hour in the nets at Lords with 10 people, as well as donating one of his floppy white cricket hats, film director Peter Jackson has given signed Lord of the Rings memorabilia, former footballer David Beckham a signed England shirt, while the bands Snow Patrol and Pink Floyd have also donated exclusive lots.

Meanwhile, celebrated artist Damien Hirst has donated a signed, limited edition print of a stunning piece from the Kaleidoscope series, while the acclaimed Colin Davidson is offering a superb portrait drawing of Ed Sheeran.

Bill Wyman, who lives in Suffolk, has donated two rare pieces of rock and roll memorabilia which are sure to appeal to Rolling Stones aficionados – an original Beggars Banquet photograph, signed by Wyman, is one of just four in existence, while he is also offering a signed gold disc of Their Satanic Majesties, which the Stones released in 1967.

Organised by Suffolk charity Geewizz, working alongside Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran, it coincides with the last few weeks of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich.

The auction, supported by this newspaper as media partner, seeks to create a lasting legacy from that exhibition, supporting children and young adults with disabilities and life-limiting illness in Suffolk and across East Anglia.

Money donated will go to the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps teenagers and young adults with progressive and life limiting illnesses to live their lives to the full, supported by specialist nurses and an outreach programme.

The GeeWizz team at the Thomas Wolsey School after Guy Nicholls made a £100,000 donation towards the project, which will help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The GeeWizz team at the Thomas Wolsey School after Guy Nicholls made a £100,000 donation towards the project, which will help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Sheeran said: “We are so pleased that the auction will create important, lasting legacies.

“Proceeds will help to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across the county of Suffolk and beyond. Imogen and I send our thanks to everyone who has organised, supported and donated to the auction. We cannot think of a better legacy for the exhibition to leave.

Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz Children’s Charity and organiser of the Legacy Auction, said: “We are so grateful to have received such an amazing variety of lots, along with £100,000 headline sponsorship from Guy Nicholls of Tru7 Group, who didn’t hesitate to come on board from day one.

“Despite such challenging times, the Legacy Auction has been supported by sponsorship and expert, professional services in kind from many companies and individuals. We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible generosity from across Suffolk and East Anglia.”

Acclaimed artist Colin Davidson has donated a portrait drawing of Ed Sheeran Picture: Colin Davidson Acclaimed artist Colin Davidson has donated a portrait drawing of Ed Sheeran Picture: Colin Davidson

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction is hosted by thesaleroom.com, in partnership with Lacy Scott Knight, and is open to online bidders from today, 22 October until 8 November 2020. For more information please visit the website