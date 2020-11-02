First look at abstract painting by Ed Sheeran, which he’s donated to a Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Archant

A painting by Ed Sheeran has been made available for sale for the first time as part of a star-studded auction supporting two Suffolk causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dab 2 painting by Ed Sheeran Picture: GeeWizz The Dab 2 painting by Ed Sheeran Picture: GeeWizz

He has donated the colourful, abstract artwork, Dab 2, to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, which features more than 200 unique lots from across the world.

It will raise money for the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps teenagers and young adults with progressive and life limiting illnesses.

Ed started painting in Suffolk after his record-breaking Divide Tour ended with four gigs at Chantry Park, Ipswich, in summer 2019.

The vibrant artwork, created from house paints on a large square canvas, is framed, measuring 128x128cm.

It is called ‘Dab 2’, as Dab has been Ed’s nickname for his father since childhood, and this is the second painting he has given to him. It is also the first time Ed has made one of his paintings available for sale.

“Ed has been creating art since he was a child,” his father John Sheeran said. “This energetic, expressive painting is such a positive affirmation of life. It’s like a visual equivalent of one of his upbeat songs.”

Dab 2 2020 is featured alongside artworks by acclaimed visual artists, including Damien Hirst, who has donated Patience 2019 a signed, limited edition print, inspired by the spiritual symbolism of the butterfly. Ed created the spin paintings for his Divide album cover at Damien Hirst’s studios in 2016.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ed Sheeran donates handwritten Perfect lyrics to auction

Other leading artists, photographers, sculptors who have also donated works include Colin Davidson, Brian Eno, Laurence Edwards, Sean Hedges-Quinn, Ralph Larmann, Mark Surridge, and Aubrey Powell.

Working closely with John and Imogen Sheeran, Ed’s parents, the Legacy Auction has been organised by Gina Long, founder of children’s charity GeeWizz and the auction’s co-beneficiary Zest, part of the St Elizabeth Hospice.

Gina said: “The generosity from around the globe has been incredible, especially at a time when we are all facing such challenges and uncertainty.

“But it is in this very different world that the pressing need to support children with special educational needs, high dependency disabilities, progressive or life-limiting illness and cancer could not be greater.”

Several items have been donated by Ed and his family: they include possibly the most romantic gift ever Ed’s handwritten lyrics to the global hit Perfect; a signed ticket and handbill from his first ever gig at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham; Ed’s homemade CD of the You Need Me EP 2009 and a collection of his childhood Lego bricks.

The auction features over 200 highly collectable items of memorabilia and unique experiences, donated by a host of international names from the worlds of music, film, sport and literature including Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Richard Curtis, Peter Jackson, Shane Warne, David Beckham, Usain Bolt, Frankie Dettori and David Walliams.

To view the full collection of over 200 lots and to register to bid until November 8 visit the event website