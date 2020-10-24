15 of the best sporting lots from the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

England's Ben Stokes celebrates at Headingly. He has signed a bat for the auction Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Stars from across the world have donated items to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction. Today, we look at some of the best sporting lots – including contributions from Usain Bolt, Ben Stokes and Dame Jessica Ennis Hill.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has donated a signed Team GB vest Picture: PA/Mike Egerton Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has donated a signed Team GB vest Picture: PA/Mike Egerton

Ed’s parents John and Imogen have teamed up with the founder of Suffolk’s GeeWizz charity, Gina Long, to raise money for the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Some of the highly collectible items available have already attracted thousands of pounds worth of bids.

The 200-plus lots are available to browse here and the auction runs until November 8.

This signed Usain Bolt photomontage is set to prove popular Picture: GeeWizz This signed Usain Bolt photomontage is set to prove popular Picture: GeeWizz

Some of the best sporting lots:

• Lot 5: Photo montage signed by Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medallist and world record holder in 100m and 200m.

• Lot 19: Two tickets to an England rugby game at Twickenham in the 2021 autumn internationals.

• Lot 21: Rio 2016 Olympic Games vest signed by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Cricket legend Shane Warne has donated a signed, floppy cricket hat Picture: GeeWizz auction Cricket legend Shane Warne has donated a signed, floppy cricket hat Picture: GeeWizz auction

• Lot 22: Framed and signed England rugby shirt signed by the 2020 squad and coach Eddie Jones.

• Lot 68: Everton shirt and ball signed by 18 players from the 2018/19 squad.

• Lot 100a: Cricket bat signed by several members of the England team from 2011, including Sir Alastair Cook and James Broad.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has signed a Scotland shirt for the auction Picture: GeeWizz auction Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has signed a Scotland shirt for the auction Picture: GeeWizz auction

• Lot 112: Exclusive use of Portman Road stadium, with Blues legend Terry Butcher as manager of one of the teams.

• Lot 114: A VIP hospitality package for two at Old Trafford to a Manchester United game of your choice.

• Lot 124: Scotland shirt signed by former player and current Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert.

• Lot 126: England rugby shirt signed by members of the 2019 Six Nations squad.

People can bid for exclusive use of Portman Road stadium, with Blues legend Terry Butcher as manager of one of the teams. Picture: PA People can bid for exclusive use of Portman Road stadium, with Blues legend Terry Butcher as manager of one of the teams. Picture: PA

• Lot 166: Chelsea shirt signed by several members of the 2018/19 squad.

• Lot 176: Executive suite tickets for an Ipswich Town game at Portman Road in the 2021/22 season.

• Lot 179: Cricket bat signed by World Cup winner and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Ben Stokes.

• Lot 183: T-shirt worn and signed by Olympic, Wimbledon and US Open champion Sir Andy Murray.

A cricket bat signed by England's Ben Stokes is likely to be in demand Picture: GeeWizz Auction A cricket bat signed by England's Ben Stokes is likely to be in demand Picture: GeeWizz Auction

• Lot 189: Three tickets to the PFA’s 2021 golf day, including playing with an ex-professional footballer.

• Lot 208: Floppy hat worn by legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

