What were the top 20 highest selling items at the Ed Sheeran auction?

Ed Sheeran donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Picture: John Sheeran Archant

As the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy auction comes to an end we look at which of the hotly anticipated lots helped raise the most money for good causes here in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed Sheeran donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran Ed Sheeran donated the signed, handwritten lyrics for his global hit Perfect Picture: John Sheeran

There were more than 200 items up for sale but it was Ed Sheeran’s own work that was most contested.

1. Dab 2, Ed Sheeran’s own original artwork - £40,000

2. Handwritten lyrics by Ed Sheeran for his hit song ‘Perfect’ - £23,500

3. Ed & the Castle 2020, painting by Ben Mosley signed by Ed Sheeran - £20,000

A ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran's first public gig at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham, in 2005, signed by Ed, is the auction's first lot Picture: John and Imogen Sheeran A ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran's first public gig at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham, in 2005, signed by Ed, is the auction's first lot Picture: John and Imogen Sheeran

4. Damien Hirst signed limited edition print, Patience - £20,000

5. Original page of script from Love Actually (2002) from Richard Curtis - £17,000

6. Ed Sheeran portrait study by Colin Davidson - £12,400

7. Mereway Kitchens bespoke kitchen units - £10,600

Ed Sheeran's childhood Lego fetched over £4,000 Picture: Sheeran family Ed Sheeran's childhood Lego fetched over £4,000 Picture: Sheeran family

8. A signed Ed Sheeran Signature Edition Martin Guitar - £6,700

9. Ticket and handbill for Ed Sheeran’s first public gig in Framlingham in 2005 - £6,400

10. Personal SMART garden office - £5,600

You may also want to watch:

11. Signed Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet photograph from 1968 by Michael Joseph - £5,300

12. Guitar signed by singer John Mayer - £5,100

13. Rolling Stones Their Satanic Majesties request gold disc, signed by Bill Wyman - £4,650

14. Lord of the Rings poster signed by Peter Jackson and the cast - £4,250

VIP tickets to the Latitude festival for 10 years also proved popular Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS VIP tickets to the Latitude festival for 10 years also proved popular Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

15. Signed Ed Sheeran Multiply tour programme from 2015 and Divide Tour poster from 2019 - £4,150

16. Ed Sheeran’s childhood Lego - £4,150

17. Two Gold Level tickets to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards - £4,150

18. Exclusive use of Ipswich Town’s football stadium - £4050

19. 4 VIP tickets to Latitude Festival for 10 years - £4050

20. Somerleyton Hall 12 Guests to stay for two nights as the guests of Hugh and Lara Somerleyton - £3850

As well as these top selling items others lots that attracted interest included a copy of the limited edition “Ed Sheeran Daily Times” newspaper signed by Ed Sheeran which sold for £360.

MORE: Ed Sheeran auction raises over £400,000