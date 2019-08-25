Your chance to own a piece of Ed Sheeran history as star's old clothes auctioned off for terminally ill teenagers

Patrick Otter and his team outside the St Elizabeth Hospice shop in the town, along with some of Ed's donated items. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Ed Sheeran fans will have a chance to own a piece of the star's history when old clothes and items belonging to the star are auctioned off to to raise money for terminally ill young people needing hospice care.

Ed Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARD Ed Sheeran has donated 300 items of clothing to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Framlingham. Picture: RACHAIL POLLARD

The St Elizabeth Hospice shop in Framlingham got a big surprise when the Suffolk popstar 300 donated items from his personal collection to the store in Market Hill.

The Castle on the Hill singer, currently performing a series of homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park, gave away items including sports clothing emblazoned with his name, along with denim jacket, trainers, guitars and even a signed Hoax surfboard.

Now Bishop and Miller Auctioneers in Suffolk are to hold a sale on Saturday, September 7 to raise funds for the hospice's new Zest initiative, which focuses on care and support for young adult patients.

Ed said: "I'm really pleased to be able to help St Elizabeth Hospice with their Zest initiative.

"The care of young adults living with terminal illnesses is vital and I'm so pleased that the auction will raise both awareness and support for this important cause."

A full list of the items for sale are set to be announced at a later date.

Oliver Miller, managing director of Bishop and Miller, said: "We're delighted to team up with the hospice to support Zest, and the Sheeran family.

"It's been special to hear how the money raised in last year's auction has changed the lives of so many young people in the region, and we have the chance to help more families again.

"Ed Sheeran is the most successful musician in recent times and he's rightly earned a very loyal following so it's great to be offering fans the chance to own their own piece of musical history."

People will be able to bid online and by phone at the auction, as well as in the salesroom.

Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "Few people are aware that St Elizabeth Hospice already offers care for young adults in Suffolk from the age of 14 and through Zest we are beginning to expand our care options.

"We are now delighted to have started supported weekend breaks at the hospice for young adults, giving our younger patients a chance to take a break away from home, enjoy time with friends, while also giving parents and carers some free time.

"We are already a centre of excellence in the subject of young adult care and currently share our experience and expertise with other health professionals around the country."

For more information, visit www.bishopandmillerauctions.co.uk