Ed Sheeran breaks record as he is named most played artist again

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 AM June 20, 2022
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast. Picture

Ed Sheeran has been named the UK's most played artist again - Credit: PA

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2021 in the UK - and also claimed the year’s most played single with his hit Bad Habits.

The 31-year-old, who grew up in Framlingham and lives nearby, is the first artist to claim both accolades in two different years.

He previously did the double in 2017 with the release of his album Divide and hit single Shape of You

Adele is the only other artist to have topped both charts in the same year, with Rolling in the Deep and the popularity of her album 21 in 2011.

Last year was the fourth time in five years where Sheeran has been the UK’s most played artist, being dethroned only in 2020 by Dua Lipa when she released her chart-topping second album Future Nostalgia.

The annual charts are compiled by music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) from music usage and airplay data from radio stations and television channels as well as public performance locations.

Ed Sheeran
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

