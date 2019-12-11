Ed Sheeran named number one artist of the decade by Official Charts Company

Ed Sheeran has been named as the number one artist of the decade. Here he is pictured during his second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

Suffolk-made superstar Ed Sheeran has been named the number one artist of the decade in the same week his charity auction raised £30,000 to help young adults with terminal illnesses.

The accolade for the Framlingham singer-songwriter has been announced by the Official Charts Company.

In the last 10 years, Ed secured 12 number ones and spent 79 weeks at the top of the charts - more than any other artist.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: "Ed truly has dominated this decade and is a worthy recipient of this amazing new award.

"At the start of the decade, he was a little-known (albeit highly rated) young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk - but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable.

"Today, he is firmly established among the highest level of global music superstars."

It tops off a hugely successful year for the former Thomas Mills High School pupil, who played four homecoming concerts at Ipswich's Chantry Park to close of the biggest tour ever played.

He has become the third recipient of the official record breaker award from the Official Charts Company, after Justin Bieber, who became the first act in history to hold all top three positions in the singles chart simultaneously, and Sir Paul McCartney, who was honoured as the biggest albums act of all time, with 22 number ones across his career.

Sheeran's 2017 hit Shape Of You was named the biggest song of the decade, which spent 14 weeks at number one and amassed more than 4.5 million chart sales.

It is one of three Sheeran songs in the top five biggest sellers of the decade.

Sheeran said: "Thank you to everyone who's supported me over the past ten years, especially my amazing fans. Here's to the next ten."

The pop star has also has had a big week, with a big Ed Sheeran themed auction going ahead in aid of the St Elizabeth Hospice. The charity sale raised £30,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice's initiative Zest which supports young adults living with terminal illness.

Some of the biggest lots included a signed surfboard from HOAX, one of Ed's favourite brands, which came in at £460 and a knitted Ed Sheeran with signed mini guitar fetching £1,300. The most anticipated lot - Ed's signed acoustic guitar - sold at £5,200.

Patrick Otter, Retail Operations Director from St Elizabeth Hospice and Zest, said: "We're hugely grateful for the support of Bishop & Miller in co-ordinating today's Ed Sheeran auction and the donations from Ed.

"Not only has it generated much-needed funds to support our work with local young adults, but also highlights the support we provide to our patients with complex palliative care needs."