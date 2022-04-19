New Ed Sheeran music video filmed in Ukraine's capital

Ed Sheeran recorded the music video for one of his songs in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed his new music video was filmed in Ukraine before the war.

The Framlingham-based singer said when he filmed the music video for his song 2Step in the country's capital Kyiv there was "no sign of the horror that was to come".

The Bad Habits singer also said that proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC's) Ukraine appeal.

In a post on Instagram Sheeran said: "We filmed the 2step video last year in Kyiv and although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place.

"There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there.

"The video comes out on Friday this week and proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the DEC’s Ukraine appeal."