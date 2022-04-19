News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New Ed Sheeran music video filmed in Ukraine's capital

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:55 AM April 19, 2022
Ed Sheeran has donated a signed copy of his latest album equals

Ed Sheeran recorded the music video for one of his songs in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed his new music video was filmed in Ukraine before the war. 

The Framlingham-based singer said when he filmed the music video for his song 2Step in the country's capital Kyiv there was "no sign of the horror that was to come".

The Bad Habits singer also said that proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC's) Ukraine appeal. 

In a post on Instagram Sheeran said: "We filmed the 2step video last year in Kyiv and although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place.

"There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there.

"The video comes out on Friday this week and proceeds from the YouTube streams will go to the DEC’s Ukraine appeal."

Suffolk Live News
Ed Sheeran
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna is interviewed before the televised game at Rotherham

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It's clear where we need to improve' - McKenna on 1-0 loss at Rotherham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A12 in Essex has been closed after a crash

A12 | Updated

A12 in Essex partially reopens as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood after miss-hitting a golden early chance at Rotherham

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town | Expert opinion

Stu says: Six observations following 1-0 loss at Rotherham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon