Ed Sheeran set to announce new single later this week
Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is set to announce the second new single from his latest album this week.
The Framlingham performer revealed on his Instagram and Twitter feeds that he would be announcing the name of the single, the second to come from his latest album =.
The singer said: "Rolling round Suffolk with a butterfly, announcing my second single from = on Thursday".
The song will follow on from the album's first single, Bad Habits, which was released earlier this year.
= is set to be released in October and will be the Castle on the Hill singer's fourth studio album.
Sheeran announced the new music in an Instagram live a few weeks ago, saying that it had been a "long process".
Writing on Instagram, the singer said: "I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record."
