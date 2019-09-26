E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ed Sheeran opens up his own bar - and takes up painting

PUBLISHED: 11:30 28 September 2019

Ed Sheeran, pictured here performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich, is opening up his own bar in London. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Suffolk megastar Ed Sheeran has opened up his own bar - and is also showing a new side to his talents by taking up painting.

The singer announced on Instagram that he has joined forces with manager Stuart Camp to open up Bertie Blossoms bar in London.

He said: "Me and @stuartcamp73 have opened up our own bar in London. It's called @bertie_blossoms, and it's on Portobello Road, opposite Pizza East. Good beer & good food.

"Pop in when you have time, hope you like it!"

The announcement has received more than 700,000 likes, with one commenter saying: "Missed a trick not calling it Ed Beeran."

Showing his artistic talents extend beyond the world of music, Ed has also branched out to painting pictures.

He revealed on Instagram that he did this after finishing his world tour, which ended with his four hugely successful concerts at Chantry Park in Ipswich in August.

The star posted a photo of himself standing in between two large abstract paintings on Instagram, and commented: "Spent an entire month since tour ended painting, which I've never done before. Had so much fun doing it.

"If I'm honest I felt a bit useless once tour had ended, coz singing, writing and gigging is all I've ever known, so it's nice to find a new way to be creative.

"I'd recommend anyone getting a few paints and having a splash around, it's so fun. Righto - back to hibernation x"

