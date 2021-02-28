Still time to enter £20 raffle with chance to win Ed Sheeran painting

Published: 7:00 PM February 28, 2021

One of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran's original paintings is being raffled by a local charity - Credit: Courtesy of CCiS

There are now less than two weeks to go before the raffle for an Ed Sheeran painting in support of a Suffolk cancer charity.

The Suffolk superstar donated his abstract painting called 'Splash Planet' to Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS), a charity which supports cancer patients through their diagnosis and treatment.

Splash Planet, the painting donated to CCiS by Ed Sheeran - Credit: Courtesy of CCiS

One of Sheeran's previous artworks, 'Dab 2', fetched £40,000 when it was auctioned in aid of two other Suffolk-based charities, but bosses at CCiS said they were hoping to raise that amount while giving more people a chance to win the painting.

Ed Sheeran donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction Picture: John Sheeran - Credit: Archant

Charity boss Karen Hare said: "We are a small local charity and are so excited and grateful to Ed for showing his support for our work in making this terrific gift to CCiS.

"Every pound raised helps hugely and will enable us to continue all our projects, give us some security and the opportunity to meet the future needs of those living with cancer."

The raffle will close on March 12, when the winner will be selected at random. More than 2,000 tickets have already been sold.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are available from the CCiS website now.



