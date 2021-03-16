Published: 12:01 AM March 16, 2021

Ed Sheeran painted every day for 30 days using house paint, flicked onto the canvas in an abstract style to create several works for charity - Credit: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

A one-of-a-kind artwork by Ed Sheeran for his chart-topping single Afterglow has been won in a raffle for Cancer Campaign in Suffolk which raised tens of thousands of pounds.

The lucky winner from the east coast of America was one of thousands from around the globe who bought a £20 ticket for the raffle, which opened on February 12.

Named 'Splash Planet', the painting has been described by the Framlingham singer as "one of the big splashy ones" from the cover artwork of his latest single.

The raffle to win Splash Planet by Ed Sheeran raised over £51,000 - Credit: Courtesy of CCiS

His Pollock-inspired work is one of many that he painted following his record-breaking Divide world tour, with "Dab 2" painted at the same time - making £40,000 under the hammer at his legacy auction.

He recorded a video in February encouraging people to take part saying: "It goes to a really fantastic cause and it's going to help a lot of people, so thank you very much."

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran made a short video promoting the raffle when it opened last month - Credit: Courtesy of CCiS

The Suffolk charity never expected the response to the raffle to be as huge.

CCiS chief executive Karen Hare said: "We have been overwhelmed and delighted by the support we have been given, both here and abroad and it's been absolutely fantastic to know that we have raised over £51,000 through tickets sales and donations.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make this possible. You have been incredible.

"We couldn't have done any of this without the support of Ed and his team and the press, together with social media coverage, has been extraordinary.

"Over 28 days, you've all contributed to ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of people in Suffolk and we look forward to your continued support."

Karen Hare, chief executive of Cancer Campaign in Suffolk - Credit: Karen Hare

The raffle proceeds will be going towards continuing the charity's work to raise cancer awareness and take care of the of the wellbeing of the community before, during and after cancer.

It will also mean other projects, that had to be put on hold during the coronavirus crisis due to the lack of funds, will now be able to go ahead later this year.

If you missed the raffle but would still like to make a donation, click here.