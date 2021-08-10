News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran to perform "intimate" gig next month

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:48 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 11:21 AM August 10, 2021
Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walt

Ed Sheeran has announced the dates for a gig in London next month - Credit: Archant

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be performing an "intimate" gig next month - his first UK event since his 2019 homecoming concerts in Ipswich.

This gig, which will be held at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday, September 2, will celebrate 10 years of first album +.

Anyone who wants to attend the show has to apply for tickets in a ballot that closes on Sunday, August 15 at 11.59pm and if chosen tickets will cost £40. 

The Shape of You singer released his first single in four years Bad Habits back in June.

More information on how to apply for tickets can be found online



