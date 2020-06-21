E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran crowned most listened to artist

PUBLISHED: 00:01 22 June 2020

Ed Sheeran has topped a list of most played artists in 2019 Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran has topped a list of most played artists in 2019 Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Castle on the Hill Singer Ed Sheeran was the most played artist of 2019, according to new statistics.

A top ten list of the most played artists of last year has been revealed by music licensing company PPL.

The Framlingham superstar finished top of the rankings beating out competition from Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and singer Sam Smith who came second and third.

PPL also revealed a ranking of the top ten most played songs in 2019 as well.

Sheeran also featured in this list as well; coming fourth thanks to his collaboration with Canadian singer Justin Bieber for the track “I Don’t Care”.

The pair were beaten to the top spots by Sam Smith and Normani’s track “Dancing with a Stranger” which came third and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus which came second.

Calvin Harris topped the list for his song with Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, “Giant”.

