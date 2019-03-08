E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Ed Sheeran teases project with Prince Harry in latest Instagram video

PUBLISHED: 16:20 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 09 October 2019

Ed Sheeran appeared in a video shared by the Duke of Sussex hinting at a collaboration between the two for World Mental Health Day

Ed Sheeran appeared in a video shared by the Duke of Sussex hinting at a collaboration between the two for World Mental Health Day Pictures: PA Wire/ Mark Large / Ian West

PA Wire/PA Images

Superstar Ed Sheeran has appeared in a video shared by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, on social media - hinting at a collaboration between the two for World Mental Health Day.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account trailed the collaboration by posting a video of the duke welcoming in the star and a film crew

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account trailed the collaboration by posting a video of the duke welcoming in the star and a film crew.

The message accompanying the post, which tagged Sheeran's Instagram account and featured the hashtag for the day of mental health awareness on October 10, said: "Coming soon... @teddysphotos #WMHD."

Although the video is only a brief snippet, Sheeran can be seen at the front door of a house and ringing a doorbell that plays "God Save The Queen" before Prince Harry appears and says: "Hello mate."

The singer shakes the duke's hand and replies: "Hey mate. How you doing? Nice to see you. Do you mind if I bring the camera in?"

Scott Meenagh pictures with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, Toronto 2017. Picture: THEO COHEN/HELP FOR HEROESScott Meenagh pictures with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, Toronto 2017. Picture: THEO COHEN/HELP FOR HEROES

It finishes with a black screen with the words: "Tomorrow 10th October."

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, which has already been preceded by a social media campaign called 'Every Mind Matters', featuring a number of celebrities supporting calls to de-stigmatise mental health problems.

