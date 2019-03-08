WATCH: Ed Sheeran teases project with Prince Harry in latest Instagram video
PUBLISHED: 16:20 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 09 October 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Superstar Ed Sheeran has appeared in a video shared by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, on social media - hinting at a collaboration between the two for World Mental Health Day.
Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account trailed the collaboration by posting a video of the duke welcoming in the star and a film crew.
The message accompanying the post, which tagged Sheeran's Instagram account and featured the hashtag for the day of mental health awareness on October 10, said: "Coming soon... @teddysphotos #WMHD."
Although the video is only a brief snippet, Sheeran can be seen at the front door of a house and ringing a doorbell that plays "God Save The Queen" before Prince Harry appears and says: "Hello mate."
The singer shakes the duke's hand and replies: "Hey mate. How you doing? Nice to see you. Do you mind if I bring the camera in?"
It finishes with a black screen with the words: "Tomorrow 10th October."
October 10 is World Mental Health Day, which has already been preceded by a social media campaign called 'Every Mind Matters', featuring a number of celebrities supporting calls to de-stigmatise mental health problems.