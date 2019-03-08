Video

'Gingers unite' - Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry team up in support of World Mental Health Day

Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry have teamed up in support of World Mental Health Day.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran teams up with the Duke of Sussex for World Mental Health Day, urging people to look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence.

The pair are showing their support for World Mental Health Day by sharing a video on their official Instagram accounts and reminding people on social media that "we are all in this together".

In the video, which was initially posted on the SussexRoyal Instagram account, Ed Sheeran can be seen having his beard trimmed and excitedly discussing the fact that he is off to shoot a charity video with Prince Harry.

The footage then spans to Ed arriving at the Duke of Sussex's house, ringing the doorbell which comically plays God Save The Queen.

Once inside, Ed declares he is there to write a song to raise awareness "for people like us".

He says: "With the jokes and the snide comments, I just feel like it's time we stood up and said: 'We're not going to take this any more. We are ginger - and we're gonna fight.'"

Prince Harry then displays a look of confusion and scratches his beard, stating there has been some miscommunication and that their collaboration is in fact about World Mental Health Day.

Sheeran is then seen awkwardly backtracking and deleting the words "Gingers Unite" from a Powerpoint presentation on his laptop.

At the end of the video Prince Harry, sitting next to Sheeran on a sofa, says: "Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure that your friends, strangers - look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We're all in this together."

To accompany the video, the post on @SussexRoyal states: "It's World Mental Health Day!

"Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you.

"There's no need to suffer in silence - share how you're feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD"